Award-winning farmer dies of electrocution at poultry farm in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A three-time state award-winning farmer was electrocuted while working on his farm in Kozhikode on Monday.

Kaithakkulath Wilson (58) from Perumalippadiyil near Thiruvambadi died by 7pm allegedly from electrict shock at his poultry farm next to his house.

Wilson was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Wilson won the state government's best poultry farmer award three times for his excellence in the field. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

He leaves his wife Selin Purayidathil and children Sr Mariya, Maggi Monica and Elizabeth Rose.