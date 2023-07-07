Rivers still in spate in Alappuzha; more relief camps opened

Alappuzha: Rivers continue to be in spate in the low-lying Kuttanad region in the coastal Alappuzha district of Kerala. Even as severe monsoon showers have subsided, at least for now, several areas remain marooned. More relief camps have been opened to accommodate families affected by torrential rains that lashed Kerala in the last few days as the south-west monsoon intensified after a dull start a month ago.

“The water level rose further this morning when compared to last night as the swollen Pamba river continues to breach its banks downstream. Areas like Thalavady, Ramankary, Muttar in Kuttanad, and Pandanad in Chengannur are the worst affected. Additional relief camps have been opened in these two taluks,” an official said.

As many as 170 houses were partially damaged and two fully across the Alappuzha district so far. A cow shed collapsed in flood water and the animal drowned in Punnapra last night.

Five additional relief camps were opened in Kuttanad (three in Thalavadi, one each in Ramankari and Muttar), accommodating 270 inmates, including 138 women and 25 minors. Similarly, five additional camps started functioning on Pandanad as the total number of camps in Chengannur taluk rose to 15. Four camps are also functioning in Cherthala, two each in Ambalappuzha and Mavelikkara and one in Karthikappally taluk.

Sea attacks continued to be reported from coastal areas like Arthunkal and Purakkad.

Threat of communicable diseases

The threat of communicable diseases looms large in the low-lying areas of the district.

A case of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) was reported in the district for the first time since 2017. A 15-year-old Panavally resident has been confirmed to have contracted the fatal illness that affects the brain. The public is advised to be cautious and avoid entering polluted waters. Only boiled water should be consumed, authorities said.

“The disease is caused by amoebae found in water bodies. Youngsters mostly contract it at this time of the year as they spent long hours in the water bodies. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, hallucination, and nausea, among others,” a health official said.

Meanwhile, the cases of dengue fever and leptospirosis are increasing. Two deaths due to the disease caused by rats have been reported in the district so far. C J Natesan (62), a native of Veliyanad, succumbed to the disease the other day while a Pallipuram native too died of it last month.

A case of H1N1 too has been reported.