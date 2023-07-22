Anganwadi helper dies in bike accident in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An Anganwadi helper died and her relative was injured in a bike accident in Koyilandy on Saturday.



Arangadath Alullakantiyil Indira (46), a helper at Ezhukudikkal Anganwadi and the ADS member in 17th ward of the Koyilandy municipality died after the two-wheeler she was travelling in collided with another bike. Her relative, who was riding pillion, was injured.

They were on their way from Kunnamangalam to Arangadath when the accident happened.

Though Indira was taken to the Koyilandy Taluk hospital, she could not be saved.

Indira is survived by her husband Gopalan and children Adarsh and Aswanth.