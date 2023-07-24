Malayalam
Moral policing near Bekal Fort: 3 arrested for harassing group of 5 friends

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2023 12:20 PM IST
The local residents stopped and harassed a group of five friends while they were returning from the Bekal fort. Photo: Screen grab/Manorama
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A group of five faced a moral policing attack from local residents here while returning from Bekal fort here on Sunday.

The police have arrested three accused in the case. The local residents stopped and harassed a group of five friends while they were returning from the Bekal fort after a birthday celebration. The locals ganged up on the four men and woman when they stopped to eat at 4pm on Sunday.

The police arrested Abdul Mansoor, Afiq and Mohammad Nisar in the incident. A case has been filed against them for wrongful restraint and assault.

Bekal Fort, one of the largest and best preserved forts in Kerala, is a popular tourist spot in Kasaragod.  

