Assembly ruckus case: 2 months deadline for Crime Branch

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has submitted an interim report on the Kerala Assembly ruckus case of 2015 at the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

A deadline of two months has been given to the investigation team after former MLA N Shakthan informed the Crime Branch investigation team of his inconvenience in giving a statement. He told that he would be able to give a statement only after consulting the Party.

The statements of the doctors from the Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital, who treated the injured MLAs, have been recorded. Though a notice was issued seeking a report on Minister V Sivankutty’s injury, it has not yet been given by the Medical College Hospital. The statements from the watch and ward at the Assembly have been recorded too.

The report submitted by Crime Branch DySP Sajeev assures that the investigation will be completed within the 2 months granted by the Court.

The interim report has been filed as per the Court’s direction to the probe team when further investigation was allowed in the case. Minister Sivankutty and other Left leaders E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunjahammed, and C K Sivadasan are listed accused in the case. The case against them is that they created a ruckus in the Assembly during the budget presentation by the then Finance Minister K M Mani on March 13, 2015, and vandalised public property worth Rs 2.20 lakhs.

The Court had granted permission for further investigation in the case as per Police’s request on June 6. Besides, the Court has also said that there should be no change or amendment to the present list of accused and the charge sheet.

Before giving a deadline of 2 months to complete the probe, the Court had strongly criticised the Crime Branch for seeking further investigation in 2023 for a case in which the charge sheet was filed way back in 2016.

The next hearing on the case will be considered on August 17.