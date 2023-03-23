Assembly ruckus: Watch-and-ward employee didn't sustain any fracture, says medical report

Thiruvananthapuram: In a setback for the Kerala government, a medical report said that a watch-and-ward employee did not sustain any fracture after the assembly ruckus last week.

The police had registered a case against nine MLAs and Watch-and-Ward staff after the ruckus in the Kerala assembly last week.

Thiruvananthapuram museum police registered the case against the opposition MLAs over a complaint filed by a woman watch-and-ward staff. According to her complaint, opposition MLAs attacked her and the chief marshal and hurled abuses when they were on the way to the speaker's office. She had also alleged that she suffered a fracture on her right hand from the clashes.

While seven UDF MLAs - Roji M John, Uma Thomas, K K Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan and Anoop Jacob - were charged with non-bailable offences including intent to cause a riot, bailable charges are slapped on the LDF MLAs H Salam and Sachin Dev.

Meanwhile, Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph filed a complaint against the LDF MLAs. In his complaint, he alleged that Salam, Sachin Dev and the additional chief marshall, along with a few identifiable watch-and-ward staff, manhandled him. He noted that some of them stomped him with boots.

The Assembly complex witnessed unprecedented scenes last week when a section of Opposition UDF legislators, who marched to the office of Speaker A N Shamseer, entered into a scuffle with House marshals.

Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan had defended the watch-and-ward employee and slammed the Opposition after the incident.