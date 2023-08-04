Tharoor introduces healthcare personnel protection bill in LS, wants it called 'Vandana Das Act'

Shashi Tharoor said on Friday that keeping a promise made to the parents of the slain doctor, Vandana Das, he has introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha for the protection of healthcare personnel and institutions.

The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram has proposed a name for Bill once passed: Vandana Das Act, "in honour of the brave young medical martyr".

According to 'The Healthcare Personnel and Healthcare Institutions (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2023' introduced by Tharoor, "acts of violence against healthcare personnel, including paramedical students & workers, administrative staff & ASHA workers" should be treated as a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Dr Vandana Das tragically lost her life at the hands of a patient she was caring for in the emergency room of the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara on May 10.

"While recognising that nothing would bring back their only child, I had pledged to her parents that her death would not be in vain. She is not alone: It is currently estimated that 75% of doctors face physical &verbal abuse during their service," Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier this week, Vandana was awarded the MBBS degree posthumously. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan handed over the graduation certificate to Vandana's parents in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Medical professionals carried out widespread protests througout the state following the brutal murder of the 25-year-old.

The state government had said it would bring a legislation to protect doctors from unruly patients and bystanders.

In 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had proposed a draft legislation titled 'The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill.

However, the Home Ministry refused to back the proposal stating that a separate legislation was not necessary as provisions under the penal code (IPC) and criminal code (CrPC) were sufficient to deal with such cases.

KGMOA calls it positive development

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has welcomed the Bill, calling it a positive development.

"During the COVID times when there were several instances of attacks on healthcare professionals, the Centre had introduced a bill, but it did not become an Act. Hopefully, if it is reconsidered that will be a positive development," said Dr Suresh TN, General Secretary, KGMOA.

He said the association was hopeful the state government will also pass an Act soon. "The governor has already signed the ordinance and we are hoping both the state and the Centre will have legislations that we have been demanding."