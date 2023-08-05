Malayalam
Ann Maria, 17-year-old rushed to Kochi for treatment, passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2023 09:48 AM IST
Ann Maria Joy.
Ann Maria Joy. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The 17-year-old heart patient, who was rushed to Ernakulam from Idukki on June 1 for treatment, passed away here on Saturday.

Ann Maria Joy, who suffered a heart attack, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kottayam. She was the daughter of Parayil Joy and Shiny from Erattayar in Idukki. 

Ann suffered a heart attack on June 1 while attending mass with her mother at a church in Erattayar. She was brought to the Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam from St John's Hospital in Idukki's Kattappana in 2 hours 40 minutes.

The Kattapana Service Bank Ambulance which started from Kattappana travelled a distance of 129 km via Cheruthoni-Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha-Vyttila route to reach the hospital. Minister Roshy Augustine had intervened to clear the route for the ambulance.

She was moved to a  private hospital in Kottayam in July. The funeral will take place at 2pm on Sunday at St Thomas Church, Erattayar.

