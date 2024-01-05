615 govt hospitals in Kerala lack ambulances

Kottayam: As many as 615 government health institutions in the state -- ranging from primary health centres to district, general, and taluk hospitals -- lack ambulance facilities.

Notably, Ernakulam district has the highest number of hospitals (79) without an ambulance. Palakkad and Thrissur districts are facing a deficit of 78 ambulances each.

Several ambulances, which were sent for repairs also remain sidelined due to insufficient funds for their retrieval.

The report from the Director of Health Services emphasizes an immediate procurement of ambulances for district, taluk, and general hospitals. The report advises against procuring ambulances for family and community health centres unless they are located in isolated areas.

The district-wise number of health institutions without ambulances:

Thiruvananthapuram – 21

Kollam – 31

Pathanamthitta – 20

Alappuzha – 70

Kottayam – 27

Idukki – 21

Ernakulam – 79

Thrissur – 78

Palakkad - 78

Malappuram – 40

Kozhikode – 42

Wayanad – 23

Kannur - 42

Kasaragod - 43

Figures from local bodies:

Out of the total 87 municipalities in Kerala, only 40 have ambulances.

Out of the 941 grama panchayats, only 229 panchayats have introduced ambulance services.