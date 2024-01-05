Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

615 govt hospitals in Kerala lack ambulances

Atmaja Varma Thampuran
Published: January 05, 2024 10:22 AM IST Updated: January 05, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Notably, Ernakulam district has the highest number of hospitals (79) without an ambulance. Representational image: File/Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: As many as 615 government health institutions in the state -- ranging from primary health centres to district, general, and taluk hospitals -- lack ambulance facilities.
Notably, Ernakulam district has the highest number of hospitals (79) without an ambulance. Palakkad and Thrissur districts are facing a deficit of 78 ambulances each.
Several ambulances, which were sent for repairs also remain sidelined due to insufficient funds for their retrieval.

The report from the Director of Health Services emphasizes an immediate procurement of ambulances for district, taluk, and general hospitals. The report advises against procuring ambulances for family and community health centres unless they are located in isolated areas.

The district-wise number of health institutions without ambulances:
Thiruvananthapuram – 21
Kollam – 31
Pathanamthitta – 20
Alappuzha – 70
Kottayam – 27
Idukki – 21
Ernakulam – 79
Thrissur – 78
Palakkad - 78
Malappuram – 40
Kozhikode – 42
Wayanad – 23
Kannur - 42
Kasaragod - 43

Figures from local bodies:
Out of the total 87 municipalities in Kerala, only 40 have ambulances.
Out of the 941 grama panchayats, only 229 panchayats have introduced ambulance services.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.