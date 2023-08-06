Fresh audio clip reveals director Ranjith tried to deny awards to Vinayan's 'Pathonpatham Noottandu'

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged intervention of Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman in the Kerala state film awards, an audio clip of the phone conversation between Nemom Pushparaj and director Vinayan has emerged.



Nemom Pushparaj, one of the jury members for the state awards, is heard saying Ranjith had tried to stop the jury from giving awards to 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', directed by Vinayan.

On August 4, the Chief Minister ordered a probe into the allegations against Ranjith after Vinayan approached him with a complaint. It is learnt that the latest audio clip has been submitted as crucial evidence in Vinayan's complaint.

Apart from the audio clip from Pushparaj, Vinayan has also attached the recording of singer Jency Gregory's conversation with a journalist along with his complaint.

During the conversation, Pushparaj is heard telling Vinayan that those on Ranjith's enemy list would not get any award. He also revealed that the Chalachithra Academy chairman had tried to block three awards given to 'Pathonpatham Noottandu'.

“If Ranjith has enmity with someone, he will not allow the jury to select their movies (for awards). I am really disappointed that such activities are going on when a Communist government is in power," Pushparaj is heard saying.

'Pathonpatham Nootandu' won three honours -- for best male singer, best female singer and best dubbing artist -- in the state film awards announced on July 21.

It is alleged that Ranjith had approached the award jury to review this decision. The jury refused his demands.

(Onmanorama has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio clip)