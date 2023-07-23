Not the hardest role I've done: Mammootty after 'Puzhu' movie released

Mammootty has become the talk of the town after securing his sixth Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. The 2000s may not have been the most favourable years for the actor, as he struggled to deliver superhits as he did before.

During that period, some audiences even lost a little hope in his movies. However, everything took a complete turn in 2022 with the release of films like 'Bheeshma Parvam' and 'Puzhu.' It turned out to be one of the busiest and most successful years in Mammootty's career in a while, leading people to say that they got their old Mammootty back.

In an interview about his performance in 'Puzhu,' when asked about his comeback, the superstar humbly replied that it wasn't the hardest role he had ever done; there were many others that challenged him more. He expressed disagreement with the notion of 'Puzhu' being seen as his comeback movie. Instead, he attributed the success to the script and the preferences of the audience. Mammootty was delighted to have the opportunity to portray a versatile character in 'Puzhu' and appreciated the audience's reception of it.