Kerala's longest-surviving heart transplant patient celebrates 10th anniversary

On August 13, on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, Kerala's longest-surviving heart transplant patient will complete ten years since receiving a new lease of life.

Sruthi, a native of Mulanthuruthy near Ernakulam, underwent a successful heart transplant at the Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam on August 13, 2013.

She received the heart from Joseph Mathew (Lalichan), who was declared brain-dead following an accident.

Ten years later, on the eve of yet another World Organ Donation Day, Sruthi, now 34, celebrated the tenth anniversary of the transplant with the family of the donor.

Joining her in the celebration was Elsamma, sister of Lalichan, Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, the cardiac surgeon who led the transplant surgery and actor Anna Ben among others.

Sruthi had been diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart swells uncontrollably. She had also been born with one kidney.

Lalichan (43), a native of Vazhapilly in Kottayam had been declared brain dead on August 13, 2013. After his family agreed to the transplant, Lalichan's heart was rushed to Lisie Hospital, where Sruthi had been admitted. Today, Sruthi works as a beautician.