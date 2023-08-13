Six more held in goon clash at Vaikom Hospital

Kottayam: Six more people were arrested in connection with the clash between rival gangs at Vaikom Taluk Hospital here the other day.

The arrested were identified as Salikumar (43), Manesh Mohan (34), V B Vishnu (25), Swaraj (32), Praveen Pradeep (21) and Syamlal (37). All are residents of Irumpoozhikkara in Udayanapuram. Arjun (23) of Vazhuvel in Chemmanathukara in TV Puram was held the other day.

With this, the number of people arrested has gone up to seven. The police have registered a case against 10 identifiable people.

Over five people were injured after two goonda gangs attacked each other at the Vaikom Taluk Hospital on August 7 night. Police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. A fight at a toddy shop led to the scuffle at the causality of the hospital. Vishnu, who was injured in the scuffle at the toddy shop, was admitted to the hospital. The gang, who came in search of Vishnu and his companions, reportedly started the fight.