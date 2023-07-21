Two injured as man brought by cops for treatment turns violent at hospital

Koyilandy: Yet another case of unruly behaviour has been reported from a hospital in Kerala. A 46-year-old man brought by cops for treatment to a hospital at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district turned violent and vandalised a room.

According to police, Shajith, a native of Arayankandy, Chalad, in Kannur district, injured himself by hitting his head against the grill inside the police station. The cops then took him to the Koyilandy taluk hospital where he again turned violent.

He was soon overpowered, but in the melee, a policeman and a hospital staff were injured. The cops soon handcuffed him and took him to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, the man barged into the police station and began to say weird things. He initially told the cops that certain people owed him money and that they were waiting outside the station.

Even as the cops were enquiring about the details, Shajith suddenly hit his own head against the grill nearby. Blood began to ooze out of his wounds and he was rushed to the taluk hospital.

He turned violent as the staff examined the injury on his head and dressed his wound. He smashed the windowpane of the room and tried to attack the staff with the broken glass pieces. However, he was overpowered by the cops with the help of hospital workers.

“We suspect him to have some mental issues,” the police said.

The injured Civil Police Officer Gangesh was admitted to the taluk hospital.

A few months ago a lady doctor was stabbed to death by a drug addict at a hospital in Kollam district. He was brought there for medical check-up by cops after he was arrested over a different case.