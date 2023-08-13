Malayalam
Wayanad tribesperson trampled to death by wild elephant

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2023 08:39 PM IST
Cheriya Soman, 63. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: A man from the Begur tribal settlement at Thirunelli near Mananthavady, who went to the forest for grazing cattle, was killed in an elephant attack on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased is Cheriya Soman, 63. He was trampled to death by the wild elephant. According to his relatives, Soman died on the spot as there were none in the vicinity to rescue him.

Officials from the Forest Department and a police team from Thirunelli reached the spot soon after the incident and prepared the inquest.

The body was shifted to Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, and will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Meanwhile, irate villagers laid a siege to a road at Kattikulam in protest against the elephant attack. Soman leaves his wife Santha, and children Chandran, Nisha and Nigesh.

