Conspiracy, political motive behind allegations against CM's daughter: M A Baby

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM politburo member M A Baby said there was a conspiracy behind the controversy over the money received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena from a private company.



"What came out in the public domain was targeted reporting done on behalf of the central agency. Everyone can see that," he said.

Curiously, his comments came hours after Veena's husband and Kerala works minister P A Mohammed Riyas blamed the media for the controversy.

"The report given to the central agency about the Kochi-based private company was not normal. There is a clear political motive behind the controversy," he said.

He said there was a difference between the allegations against Bineesh Kodiyeri and the controversy against Veena.

"This time, the controversy targets the most important person in state politics. Rather than commenting on Veena and her relationship with the company, some media outlets created a controversy on her status as the daughter of the most important person," he said without naming Pinarayi.

"That is why the party issued a statement," Baby said.

It is alleged that Veena Vijayan's firm received Rs 1.7 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) without providing any service.