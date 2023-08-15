Thrissur youth's death turns out to be murder; brother, friend arrested

Thrissur: The Thrissur West police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Kunnathumkara Shine of Kanjani Nalamkallu.



The arrested are Shine's brother Sherin and his friend Arun.

According to police, the accused had earlier told police and relatives that Shine died after falling accidentally from the bike they were travelling in. "They said Shine, riding pillion, was holding a large bag and he fell backwards while they were crossing a hilly area.

"The body was cremated after the post-mortem procedures. However, in close examination, the coroner found that Shine died of a powerful blow on the back of his head. When we interrogated the duo thoroughly, they admitted that they hit Shine with a helmet following a scuffle,” said a police officer from the Thrissur West Police.

He said a squabble broke out after the bike ran out of petrol.

The officer added Shine was working as a painter in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday night, Sherin and Arun went to Thrissur town to pick Shine up. They drank together on the way to Arimbur before the scuffle broke.

Though the injured Shine was taken to the Thrissur general hospital, he succumbed to injuries.