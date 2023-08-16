Malayalam
Idukki man found dead with gunshot wound on face

Our Correspondent
Published: August 16, 2023 04:53 PM IST Updated: August 16, 2023 06:43 PM IST
Idukki: A man was found dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound on the face Tuesday night.

Sunny Thomas (57) from Mavadi Plakkaveetil was a resident of Nedumkandam.

Sunny's family members rushed to his room as they heard the gunshot and opened the door to see him covered in blood.

Police have initiated an inquiry and confirmed the wound was the reason for the death. They registered a case suspecting death by suicide.

The post-mortem report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, revealed that Sunny was shot in the face, the wound positioned in close proximity to his nose.

The police found neither the gun nor the bullet in his room.

