Two-wheeler showroom gutted in fire at Kozhikode, loss estimated at Rs 55 lakh

Kozhikode: A two-wheeler showroom was gutted in a major fire at Karanthur in Kozhikode on Sunday.

At least nine bikes, besides furniture and electronic equipment, were damaged in the fire, said Abdul Faisi, assistant station officer of the Vellimadukunnu Fire & Rescue unit. He has estimated the total loss at Rs 55 lakh.

It is understood that the fire in the TVS showroom started its servicing area with a loud blast. At least six staff were on duty, and they are reportedly safe.

Fire units from Vellimadukunnu, Narikkuni, and Mukkom were pressed into action for two hours before the fire was doused. At least 18 two-wheelers had fire damage while spare parts stocked ahead of Onam were also gutted, it is understood.