Cop stabbed in Chinnakanal: Search on for two absconding accused

Idukki: Police have intensified their search to nab two of the accused who escaped from Suryanelli after stabbing an officer at Chinnakanal on Monday.



Six members of a criminal gang involved in several abduction, robbery and threatening cases attacked a police team from Kayamkulam at Chinnakanal.

The cops came under attack while trying to take the gang members into custody at Pappathichola in Suryanelli at 2 am on Monday.

While police arrested four of the Kayamkulam-based gang, Kochumon aka Kuttayi and Sajeer managed to escape from Idukki after hiding in a tea estate in Suryanelli region.

The arrested are Firoz Khan, 25, Sameer Babu, 30, B Hashim, 34 and Muhammed Muneer, 30. They were remanded in judicial custody by Peerumedu court.

Kareelakulangara CI Elias P George said the gang was accused of abducting a Kayamkulam hotel owner. They also took the hotel owner's car.

In Kareelakulangara station limit, a medical representative Prejeesh was threatened by gang members at knife point over an issue regarding land sale.

George said another gang member Maneesh was named in several NDPS cases but was not a part of the group that attacked cops in Chinnakanal.

“We have found that the absconding gang members have gone towards Erankaulam in a private bus after reaching Munnar from Suryanelli in an autorickshaw. We have informed all police stations and hopefully, they will be nabbed in two days,” Santhanpara CI A Manojkumar said.

The injured officer G Deepak, 37, of Kayamkulam station underwent a minor surgery at a Munnar hospital. He was later shifted to a hospital in Alappuzha, police said.