Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala; Yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha

Kochi: After a break, Kerala is likely to see another spell of heavy rainfall in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A yellow alert has been issued in three districts on Monday - Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha.

According to the IMD, Kerala's central districts are likely to see heavy rainfall on Wednesday and northern districts on Thursday.

People living in areas susceptible to waterlogging have been advised to exercise caution.

High-speed winds gusting up to 40 kmph and lightning storms are likely for the next few days, the IMD said.

Though there is not a trawling ban as yet, fishermen too are advised to take caution. Winds gusting up to 60 kmph are likely to lash at the coast.

The Southwest Monsoon enters active phase again



The Southwest Monsoon is again set to enter an active phase, M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Sunday.



The forecast models show signs of increasing rain activity from July 8.

He said that models indicate the formation of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal.

"Monsoon Update: @moesgoi models show signs of revival- increasing rains in South, west coast & East Central India from 8 Jul.

"Models also make an early indication of the formation of a weather system over BoB by12th & subsequent active monsoon phase," Rajeevan, who has been researching the Southwest Monsoon for more than three decades, tweeted.

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.

Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan are yet to see the arrival of the monsoon.

In its forecast for July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month.

However, parts of north India, some parts of the south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal.

It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.

The northern limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD said.

"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next 4-5 days," the IMD said.

Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over the northwest, central and western parts of peninsular India during the next 4-5 days, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)