Harshina ends sit-in before Kozhikode MCH as police chargesheet doctors, nurses

Kozhikode: A woman who was a victim of alleged medical negligence by the surgeons at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has called off her over three-month-long agitation seeking action against the culprits.

Harshina ended her sit-in protest in front of the hospital on Saturday after the police filed a report in the Kunnamangalam court accusing two doctors and nurses of medical negligence over the late 2017 incident.



She had launched the protest 103 days ago demanding action against those responsible for leaving a pair of forceps in her stomach during surgery.



"However, my fight will continue until complete justice is served," Harshina stated and also demanded compensation from the government over the bungle.



"The health minister has assured me that justice will be served," said Harshina.



The police charge



The four accused have been charged under sections punishable by imprisonment of up to two years.



The accused are — Dr C K Rameshan (42), assistant professor at the gynaecology department of Manjeri Government Medical College; Dr M Shahana (32), a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam; M Rehana (33); and K G Manju, both staff nurses at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



The police investigation revealed that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in Harshina's stomach during her third delivery-related surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017.



Those who performed the surgery on the day have been named in the list of defendants.



Three let off



Investigating officer Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarsan, in his report to the court, absolved the former superintendent of the Maternal and Child Health Centre and two doctors who were unit chiefs in 2017 and 2022, of any role in the incident. All three had been named in the original FIR.



On March 1, Harshina filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner demanding action against the culprits. Subsequently, a case was registered by the Medical College police for medical negligence.

Though the District Medical Board confirmed medical negligence in the case of Harshina, it did not accept the police report that the forceps were left in Harshina's stomach at the Medical College Hospital. She had sought treatment at other hospitals after developing complications over the surgery.

