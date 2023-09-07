Medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notices, released after questioning

Kozhikode: Three of the accused health workers in the Harshina medical negligence case were questioned by the investigation team at Medical College police station on Thursday.

The accused-a doctor and two nurses- were served an arrest notice and let off an hour later after taking their statements.

Dr CK Ramesan (42), presently assistant professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manjeri Government Medical College, M Rehana (33) (Nursing Officer, Grade 1, MCH, Kozhikode Government Medical College), and KG Manju -(Nursing Officer, Grade 1, MCH, Kozhikode Government Medical College) appeared before Asst Police Commissioner Sudarsan at Medical College Police station, Kozhikode. Dr. M Shahana (32), a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam did not appear for the questioning citing health issues.

'Three of the accused were questioned and their statements recorded. We have served them an arrest notice and released them,' Asst Commissioner of Police Sudarsanan told Onmanorama.

(The arrest notice, which is issued in all cases where the arrest of a person is not required, asks the accused to appear before a police at the time and place specified in the notice. The police may seek an arrest of the accused if they fail to comply to these terms.)

These doctors and nurses were on duty when Harshina's C-section was held at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode in 2017. The investigation team recently submitted a revised list of accused at the Judicial First class Magistrate in Kunnamangalam.

Police investigation had revealed that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in Harshina's stomach during her third delivery-related surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017.

Harshina, who was on a sit-in strike in front of the Medical College, recently withdrew from the indefinite strike citing the latest developments in the case. But she stated she would continue the protest until complete justice served.