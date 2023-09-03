Malayalam
Nurse found dead at her room in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2023 12:26 AM IST
Sahala Banu.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young nurse was found hanging in her room in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Sahala Banu, 21, a native of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, had been working at a clinic run by Iqraa Hospital at Pantheerankavu here.

As she did not report for duty at noon and was unreachable over the phone, her colleagues enquired at her accommodation, on the upper floor of the clinic, where she was found dead.

The Pantheerankavu Police conducted the inquest. The body was moved to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

