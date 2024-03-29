Perambra Anu murder: Police arrest key accused's wife

Kozhikode: Perambra police have arrested Raufeena, wife of Mujeeb Rahman, the main accused in Perambra Anu murder case on charges of destroying evidence. She was booked for trying to hide the money that Mujeeb got from selling the gold stolen from Anu's body, said Perambra police. The police recorded her arrest on Thursday after questioning her at the police station.



It is learned that Mujeeb has collected an amount of Rs 1,43,000 by selling Anu's gold and he gave it to Roufeena. The couple planned to buy a car with this money. When they came to know that the police were after them, Raufeena handed over the money to her friend. Later police recovered the amount.

Raufeena is a native of Koothuparamba and she was living with Mujeeb at their house in Kondotty. The police had kept another man Aboobacker in custody for helping Mujeeb to sell the gold. He was released later.

It was on March 12 that Kurunkudimeethal Anu (Ambika-26) was found dead in a canal in Nadukkandy para,Valoor near Perambra. She was missing from the previous morning onwards and the family had filed a complaint with Perambra police. She had left her home in Muliyangal to meet her husband, who was in their house in Iringannur. Her autopsy report showed that she had died from drowning. This made the police do further investigation and led to the man who reportedly offered her a ride on his two-wheeler while she was walking along the canal side. According to police, Mujeeb murdered her by hitting on her head with an iron rod and drowning her in the canal. Later Mujeeb made away with her gold ornaments.