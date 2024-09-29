Angamaly couple suicide: Child under treatment dies; police recover poison-laced ice cream from house

Nedumbassery: Six-year-old Aasthik, the younger son of the couple found dead in their home in Puliyanam, Parakkadavu panchayat near Angamaly, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. Aasthik was being treated for severe burns at Ernakulam Medical Centre but passed away around 8.30 pm.



Aasthik’s parents, Veliyath Sanal (39) and Sumi (38), were found dead in their home on Friday midnight. Sanal was found hanging from the ceiling, while Sumi was spotted charred to death. Their two sons, Ashwath (11) and Aasthik (6), also suffered burns and were hospitalised. Aasthik breathed his last as his burn injuries were severe.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple took their own lives, with financial stress believed to be the reason. Police recovered a suicide note in the couple’s car indicating this. Sanal and Sumi had been running a Janasevana Kendram (public service centre) in Angamaly.

The incident came to light when the neighbours of the family, awakened by the loud wailing of the children, saw the house engulfed in flames. They quickly broke open its door and spotted Sanal hanging in one of the rooms inside. The charred body of Sumi, meanwhile, was found lying in the next room.

By the time the door was opened, the children ran outside crying. While Ashwath suffered minor burns on his face and hand, Aasthik sustained severe burns all over his body. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Aasthik could not be saved.

Further investigation revealed that Sanal and Sumi had made preparations for the suicide. Police recovered remnants of poison-laced ice cream from one of the rooms. Officials assumed that the house was set on fire after the children had fallen asleep.

Senior police officers and a forensic team have inspected the scene, collecting evidence to piece together the episode. The bodies of Sanal and Sumi were handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations and cremated.

Aasthik’s body is currently kept at the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital. He was a Class I student at Ashramam School in Kalady.