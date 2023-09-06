Malayalam
Five school students booked for hurling stones at trains in Wadakkanchery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2023 10:47 PM IST
train
Photo: Manorama
Thrissur: Wadakkanchery Police have booked five school students for hurling stones at Nagercoil-bound Parasuram Express and Bangalore-bound Intercity Express trains.

The incidents took place on July 28 when the trains were crossing the Enkakkad railway gate near Wadakkanchery Railway Station.

In the stone pelting, a window of the AC coach of Parasuram Express cracked while a stone fell in the guard’s room in the Intercity Express. No one was hurt in both incidents.

The guard of the Intercity train informed the Thrissur RPF that he suspects that a few kids were pelting stones. The police team led by Inspector Madhavankutty K investigated the case.

According to police sources, the five students live in the locality. Their details have been handed over to the Thrissur RPF for further action.

