Stone thrown at Vande Bharat in Kerala within a week of inaugural run; cracks on a window

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2023 09:51 PM IST
In this photo (right) taken by a passenger, cracks visible on a glass window of the Vande Bharat Express.
Malappuram: Within of week of becoming operational in Kerala, a stone was thrown at the Vande Bharat Express on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Tirur Railway Station in Malappuram district by 5 pm on the train's journey to Thiruvananthapuram from Kasaragod.

A passenger was the first to spot cracks in a glass window and alerted the loco pilot. The train did not stop and continued the journey.

On arrival at Shoranur, the railway protection force inspected the cracks and the local police has begun a probe.

The Vande Bharat Express had been flagged off from the state capital by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

Incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express trains have been reported from Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal since its inaugural run in February 2019. However, the incident at Malappuram is the first attack on the Vande Bharat in Kerala.

