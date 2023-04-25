PM to launch Vande Bharat at 10.30 am, announce railway projects worth Rs 1,900 cr in Kerala | Onmanorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kerala will dedicate various railway projects worth Rs 1,900 crore to Kerala along with the official launch of Vande Bharat Express in the state here on Tuesday. Modi is expected to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport around 10.10 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will receive him at the airport.



The Prime Minister will reach the central railway station here and flag off Vande Bharat Express at 10.30 am. As per the schedule, he will interact with selected school students after the ceremony.

Later, the PM will address a public meeting at the central stadium in Palayam. He will officially launch various railway development projects worth Rs 1,900 crore at the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, state ministers V Abdurahiman, Antony Raju and MP Shashi Tharoor will attend the function.

The PM will also unveil district-level projects including Kochi Water Metro and lay the foundation for the country's first Digital Science Park in the state capital.

The Digital Science Park will be established on a 14-acre plot adjacent to the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology at Veiloor. The government has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore for the project which will be completed in two years.

After the inauguration of these projects, the PM will fly to Surat in Gujarat.