Eight-year-old daughter of migrant couple abducted, raped in Aluva; suspect nabbed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2023 06:52 AM IST Updated: September 07, 2023 09:00 AM IST
Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar speaks to media. Photo: Manorama news
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The eight-year-old daughter of a migrant couple was sexually assaulted at Chathanpuram in Aluva here in the wee hours of Thursday. The suspect has been nabbed by the police.

The girl was abducted from her home while asleep. She was abandoned at a nearby field after being sexually assaulted.

The girl's mother raised an alarm at around 2am when she noticed that her daughter was missing. A search was launched immediately. Local residents found the girl naked and covered in blood at around 5.30am.

She was transferred to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital with injuries. 

"The survivor and witnesses have identified the photograph of the accused. He is a local resident. The arrest will be registered soon," Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar said.

The incident comes in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 5-year-old in Aluva recently. The victim, who was also the child of a migrant couple, was abducted, raped and murdered by the accused. 

