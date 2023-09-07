Toddler dies as bed falls on him in Kozhikode

Published: September 07, 2023 12:19 PM IST
Jeffin Sandeep passed away in Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital late on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a bed, which was kept leaning against a wall, fell on him.

Jeffin Sandeep, son of Pannooli Sandeep and Jincy, from Manassery near Mukkam here passed away in Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital late on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when Jincy went for a bath after the toddler fell asleep, police said.

His mortal remains are kept in the mortuary at the MCH, hospital sources said.

Mukkam police have registered a case and started inquest procedures.  

