Doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A doctor at the anaesthesia department of Thiruvananthapuram Government General Hospital was found dead in a canal at Kannamoola here on Saturday. The deceased is Vipin (50) from Muttada.

It is assumed that he died by suicide by jumping into the canal after injecting a sedative into himself.



The local residents spotted his car near Amayizhanjan canal around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Some of them sensed something suspicious as one of the car doors was left open.

Following this, they launched a search in the area and found him dead in the canal. There were a syringe and medicine bottles in the car which was parked in an uninhabited area here.

A team led by the assistant commissioner of police Prithviraj initiated further formalities.

The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Govt. Medical College for post-mortem.