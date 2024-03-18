Pregnant teenager found hanging at husband’s house in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old pregnant woman was found hanged at her residence here at Manambur in Varkkala on Sunday.



The deceased, Perettilkkattil Lakshmi (Ammu), was a final-year BA Literature student. She was married to Kiran, an auto-driver, 11 months ago following a love relationship.

Lakshmi was found hanging from a window in their rented house at 4 pm on Sunday.

The couple, living with Kiran's family, had reportedly been in a dispute over Lakshmi's desire to continue her studies, which eventually led her to depression.

A probe team led by ASP Deepak Dhankar reached the spot and collected scientific evidence. The Kadaikkavoor police completed the post-mortem procedures at Paripally Medical College in the presence of the RDO and handed over Lakshmi’s body to her relatives.