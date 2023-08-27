Malayalam
Newlywed found hanging in husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2023 11:35 AM IST Updated: August 27, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Reshma. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A newlywed was found hanging in her husband's house in Aruvikkara on Sunday.

Reshma (23) from Attingal's Mullilavanmoodu was the wife of Akshay Raj.

As per reports, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom. The couple got married on June 12.

The incident happened around 3 am on Sunday. Akshay's family immediately informed the police, on finding the body. 

Inquest proceedings are being completed. Police are yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident. 

(Attention: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from mental health professionals. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)

