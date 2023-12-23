12-year-old girl found hanging in house at Pathanamthitta

Ranni: A 12-year-old girl was found hanging in her house on Saturday morning. The deceased is Ashmi Johnson (Achu), daughter of the late Muruppel Johnson of Dippopadi in Uthimoodu. She was a Class 8 student of Kumplampoika school.

Ashmi's body was found around 11 am on Saturday. Johnson passed away a year ago after a tree fell on him. Ashmi was living in a rented house with her mother Shailaja, brother and grandparents. Her grandfather is bedridden and her grandma had gone to work when the incident happened.

Shailaja handed over the cooking gas receipt book to Ashmi and left for Ranni around 11 am. Her 10-year-old brother was at the house owner's place when Shailaja called to inform him that the gas agency people would be coming to their place with a cylinder. Holding Shailaja on the line, Ashmi's brother reached her room with the phone, but it was locked. After knocking repeatedly, he went around the house to look through the window, which is when he found Ashmi hanging.

A shocked Shailaja immediately called her brother and rushed back home in an auto-rickshaw. They took Ashmi to the Ranni Taluk Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The autopsy will be conducted at Kottayam Medical College on Sunday. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Please Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek help from mental health professionals if in distress. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056