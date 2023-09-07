Elderly couple found hanging in hotel room

Thiruvananthapuram: A 71-year-old man and his wife were found hanging in a hotel room in the city. Haripad native Sugathan and wife Sunila, 70, who were residing at Padinjare Kotta, were found hanging from the same shawl in the room. They had been staying at the luxury hotel for 10 days.

The couple, who came along with their daughter, had rented the room on August 26, citing maintenance works at home. They had ordered in food to the room till Wednesday morning. However, when the hotel staff came to clean the room on Wednesday afternoon, they failed to open the door raising suspicion. On inspection, the couple was found hanging from the clothes stand in the room.

It is suspected that the couple had financial difficulties. Sugathan was in Muscat for a long time and after returning, he ran a spare parts business in Chennai. Sugathan, who had large assets, faced financial problems recently and this could be the reason for the death, as per the preliminary inference of the police.

The wedding function of their only daughter Uthara was also held at the same hotel in January. The couple, who lived at Nakshathra Gardens in Malayinkeezhu, had sold off that house in January. But they incurred losses. After staying on rent at Kazhakootam and PTP Nagar, they bought the house at Padinjare Kotta.