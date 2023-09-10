Rain to intensify in Kerala; Yellow alert for six districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rain in Kerala is expected to intensify on Sunday and Monday due to the cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The IMD said on Sunday that there was a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala today and Monday.

Moderate or medium rain was expected to continue in the state for the next five days in view of the cyclonic circulations which are also likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12.

Yellow alerts

Sunday (Sept. 9) - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

Monday (Sept. 10) - Idukki, Malappuram

A yellow alert is issued if a place is expected to receive rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours.

(with PTI inputs)