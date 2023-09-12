Malayalam
Four of a family found dead in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Kochi: Four members of a family were found dead at their residence at their residence in Kadamakudy here on Tuesday. The deceased are  Nijo (39), his wife Shilpa (29), and their two children Angel (7) and Aron (5).

It is learnt that Nijo and wife died by suicide after killing their children due to financial issues.

His neighbours also reported that he was neck-deep in debt.

Nijo and Shilpa were found hanged while the children were reportedly poisoned to death. Nijo's mother spotted the four dead inside their bedroom on the upstairs of the house. Nijo and family resided in the same house occupied by his mother and brother's family.

Nijo was a construction worker and an artist. Manorama News reported that Nijo was neck-deep in debt.

