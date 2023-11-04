Kith and kin perplexed over food vlogger Rahul N Kutty’s death

Kochi: Relatives and friends are in disbelief over the death of the popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty in Kochi. Rahul, whose ‘Eat Kochi Eat’ community enjoyed over four lakh followers, was found hanging in his house at Madavana on Friday night. According to those close to Rahul, they were not aware of any serious problems he faced which could lead to suicide.

Rahul had reached home on Friday night and when he could not be contacted over the phone, some of his friends reached his house. Rahul’s friends informed his father about this. Though he rushed to the vlogger’s room, Rahul was found hanging on a bed-sheet. Rahul was immediately rushed to hospital, but he was declared dead by the authorities there. Meanwhile, some of his friends said that Rahul had been restless on Friday evening. The police later arrived and took Rahul’s phone for examination.

Rahul had recently opened a coffee shop on a partnership basis at Panampilly Nagar. He gained attention through ‘Eat Kochi Eat’, an online group launched in 2015 which introduces viewers to the wide range of delicacies and hotels available in Kochi. Discussions on food were also a part of the group’s activities.

In his latest video, Rahul had focused on the sweet delicacy ‘unniyappam’ which is served as an offering at Edappally Ganapathy Temple. Incidentally, Facebook had allotted US Dollars 50,000 to ‘Eat Kochi Eat’ to expand its activities.

Rahul (33) is survived by his parents Narayanan Kutty and Shylaja Menon of Kizhakke Kizhavana, Udayathumvathil at Madavana; wife Sreepriya; son Ishit and brother Rohit, who works in Dubai. Rahul’s cremation will take place on the premises of his house on Saturday evening.