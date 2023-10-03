Theft via G-pay: Gang of drug addicts robs doc at Kozhikode lodge, nabbed

Kozhikode: A gang of thieves robbed a doctor at a lodge here after holding a machete to his neck in the wee hours of Monday.

The doctor was at a lodge near Kozhikode railway station when a group robbed him under the influence of drugs. They forced him to wire Rs 2,500 through G-pay as there was no liquid cash on him before running away. The gang, including a girl, was arrested by police within hours of the incident.

The town police and District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) team arrested Manikkathazhe Anu Krishna (24) from Paroppadi, her friend EK Mohammed Anas Kallani Mattummal from Pannikkottoor, Elettil Vattoli and Nadukkantiyil Shijin Das NP (27) from Kunnamangalam. Anas and Anu were together for the past 6 months and were planning to leave for Delhi to avoid the arrest -police said. Police seized the sword, their motor bikes and mobile phones.

Police said they were drug addicts and needed money for purchasing drugs. They met doctor from the lodge on Sunday night, collected details about him and attacked him on Monday.

DANSAF Sub Inspector Manoj Edayedath and Sub Inspectors from Siyad and Anil Kumar led the investigation team.