Kerala rain: Yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam districts

Thiruvananthapuram: In light of the incessant rain in several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on Wednesday.

Isolated rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5mm is expected in the state the next 24 hours.

Relief camps were opened in many places and a holiday was declared for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

A holiday was also declared for schools located in the places which witnessed flooding and where relief camps were opened in Kottayam. Similar measures were taken at Cherthala Taluk in Alappuzha district.

The Disaster Management Authority urged people living in high ranges and coastal areas to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains.

The ban on fishing in Kerala and Lakshadweep continues due to the possibility of gusty winds and inclement weather in the region.

The state has been receiving widespread rains for the last three to four days, and numerous incidents of trees being uprooted, waterlogging, and compound walls collapsing were reported in many places. However, no major casualties have been reported anywhere in the state so far.

