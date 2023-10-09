Malayali nurse injured in Israel to undergo spine surgery, confirms family

Kannur: Kannur native Sheeja Anand who was injured in a missile attack in Israel has been shifted to another hospital for spine surgery, confirmed her family. Sheeja has contacted her mother Sarojini and sister Shiji in Kannur from the hospital.



Talking to Manorama News, Shiji said that Sheeja had talked to her in a video call on Monday and consoled them.

“ She has been shifted to another hospital for further treatment. As per the information received from her friends, she will undergo spine surgery soon. So far, we have no idea about how Sheeja met with the attack,” said Shiji.

Her mother Sarojini also said that Sheeja had expressed her shock over the war during a phone conversation with her hours before the accident.

“ She had planned to visit Kerala after two months. I had a conversation with her through a video call on Sunday morning. But later, her phone was unreachable. Her friends informed us about the accident,” said Sarojini with tears.

Hamas attacked the area where Sheeja is employed as a caregiver around 12 pm on Sunday. Sheeja underwent surgery after suffering injuries on the stomach, legs and hands. Sheeja was first taken to the Barzilai Medical Center and later shifted to a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Sheeja's husband Anand told Manorama News that the attack happened while he was on a video call with her. He said the call ended abruptly following a loud bang.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza.

Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.