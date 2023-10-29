Man crushed to death while unloading timber from lorry in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man died after timber fell on him while he was unloading it from a lorry at Kayamkulam here on Sunday. The deceased is Joseph Thomas (56), a native of Erumeli. The accident took place at a timber mill near Pulimukku junction.



Joseph was crushed to death after he was trapped between two huge logs which fell from the vehicle. A fire force unit immediately reached the spot and removed the timber by using a hydraulic machine.

Though Joseph was rushed to Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital, he succembed to his injuries.