12-year-old girl dies after boats collide in Kottayam

Kottayam: In a tragic accident, a teenager lost her life after two boats collided in Kottayam's Aymanam on Monday.

A Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) boat collided with a small country boat near the Koladichira SWTD Ferry Jetty on Monday morning.

The deceased Anaswara (12) is the daughter of Ratheesh and Reshma from Vazhaparambu. She was a grade 7 student.

Anaswara, her eight-year-old sister and mother were en route to school on the smaller boat when the accident took place.

Though Anaswara's younger sister also fell into the river along with her, she could be rescued immediately. Anaswara's body was recovered following a search operation launched by the Fire brigade and local residents.