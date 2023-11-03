Malayalam
Alappuzha youth torches house after parents refuse money to buy alcohol

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2023 08:37 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Sudheesh S, 24. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A youth, who set his house on fire after his parents refused to give money to buy alcohol, was remanded to judicial custody here on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Kavalam Panchayat in Alappuzha on Wednesday night. The accused is Sudheesh S (24) of Velivakkal House.

“Peeved by the refusal, the accused turned violent. He took an axe, damaged the furniture, and threatened his parents before ousting them in the dead of the night,” the police said.

The neighbours who rushed on hearing the commotion, saw Sudheesh pouring petrol on the house and setting it on fire.

“The incident happened at 10.30 pm. Though the local residents doused the fire, a portion of the house was damaged. The accused then fled from the scene.”

The Pulincunnu Police registered a case and formed a team led by Inspector Nissam S to nab the youth. Sudheesh was tracked down to Alappuzha City with the help of the Cyber Police. The cops said he tried to resist arrest and attack them.

