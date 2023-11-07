Idukki farmer electrocuted by illegal electric fence erected on his farmland

Idukki: A 52-year-old man died by electrocution after he accidentally tripped over and fell on an illegal electric fence meant to prevent wild boars from entering his farmland. The incident happened at around 6 am on Tuesday at Thannippara in Karuanppuram in Kambamettu police station limit.

According to the close relatives of the deceased Ovelil Shaji aka Varghese Joseph, he went near the electric fence erected in his farmland near his house early in the morning to disconnect the power supply from the fence. As he did not return, his family members went in search of him and learned about the accident.

Kambamettu police said that Shaji had erected an illegal electric fence with metal wires. It is learned that the 100-metre fence was erected in his 2-acre cardamom farm due to wild boar menace and was charged directly from the KSEB post. His body was recovered from the accident spot after KSEB cut off the power supply. His post-mortem will be held at Idukki Medical College.