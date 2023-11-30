Idukki man electrocuted while felling tree branches

Idukki: A 52-year-old man was electrocuted while felling the branches of a tree on his property at Njarakulam in Vandanmedu police station limit on Thursday.



The deceased is Pazhayathottathil Sibi. His relatives said he and his brother were cutting down branches using a long metal ladder. After the work was over, Sibi lifted the ladder which accidentally touched the electricity wire passing through the area.

His brother found Siby lying on the ground and alerted those nearby. Though he was rushed to the nearest private hospital, doctors declared him 'brought dead'. Siby, who made a living by farming and working as a mason, is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem to be held at Idukki Medical College in Painavu.

On October 11, a dairy farmer and his two young sons were electrocuted from a broken electricity line while cutting grass from a water-logged paddy field at Nair City in Rajakandam near Vandanmedu.