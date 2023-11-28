Sabarimala pilgrim from Chennai dies in road accident at Kuttikanam

Idukki: A Sabarimala pilgrim from Chennai died after the car he was travelling rammed into a traveller at Kuttikanam in Peerumedu police station limit on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near IHRD College in Kuttikanam at around 9 a.m. The deceased is Venkitesh (68) a resident of Kurichi Nagar in West Tambaram in Chennai. The pilgrims were returning after offering prayers at Sabarimala through the Kollam-Dindigul national highway. The traveller was on its way from Kumily to Allapuzha.

Two other pilgrims in the car who suffered injuries have been shifted from Peerumedu Taluk Hospital to Kottayam MCH.

The deceased Venkitesh had suffered head injuries and he died after reaching Peerumedu Taluk hospital, cops at Peerumedu police station said. His postmortem will be held at Peerumedu Taluk Hospital before the body is handed over to the relatives, they added. The primary assessment is that the car driver dozed off which led to the vehicle drifting from its track and running into the traveller.