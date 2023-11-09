Government to pay one month’s welfare pension soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The State government has decided to disburse the welfare pension due for one month. The payment of pension had been in arrears for four months by October. In such situations, the usual practice is to pay the arrears in one tranche. However, sources in the Finance department said that the pension was being paid for only one month (for July) because of the severe financial crisis faced by the government.

The press note issued by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal did not mention when crediting the pension would begin. Indications are that the payments would be made next week. Pensioners are paid Rs 1,600 per month.

The payment of pension for at least one month is being done despite the government's acute financial crisis, taking into account the fact that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers are set to begin mass contact programmes at the constituency level, named “Nava Kerala Sadassu” from November 18. The Finance Minister said that all those who had carried out mustering would receive the pension and that those who had failed to do so would get the payment when they carry out mustering.

The Minister said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had disbursed Rs 57,604 crore in welfare pension in the past seven and a half years.

There are 64 lakh beneficiaries on the list of pensioners. Seven lakh persons out of this who have not done mustering will not receive the pension.