Cops brutally beat up minor in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly brutally beaten up by cops inside the police station in Alappuzha.

In his complaint, the victim, the son of a migrant labourer, claimed that the police personnel kicked him in the back with shoes and also beat him up with lathi sticks. He alleged that the same took place at one corner of the station where there was no CCTV camera.

The doctor who examined the boy too confirmed scars that point to the beatings. The Child Welfare Committee officials said they would inquire into the incident.

Earlier, the cops summoned him to the police station after the electric scooter that he rode hit a girl.